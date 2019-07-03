Will Red Sox make a trade before deadline? Dave Dombrowski adopts cautious tone originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

At 45-40, the Boston Red Sox have plenty of room for improvement. Whether that improvement will come via trade between now and July 31 remains to be seen.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in Toronto, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acknowledged Boston is weighing its options ahead of the MLB trade deadline but didn't offer any guarantees.

"If I could make a trade today that made sense, I would make the right trade," Dombrowski said. "I know there are some clubs that are out of it. But there are also a lot of clubs that are in the Wild Card chase. So, they're not necessarily eager to make moves."

The Red Sox sit 1.5 games back of the final American League Wild Card spot as of Wednesday, and both Dombrowski and manager Alex Cora have expressed optimism that the defending World Series champions as currently constructed will return to form.

In practice, that means addressing their glaring needs internally: Rather than go out and acquire a proven closer, the Sox plan to convert starter Nathan Eovaldi into a late-game reliever when he returns from the injured list.

Who would fill Eovaldi's spot in the rotation? Dombrowski named Hector Velazquez as a fifth starter option while again suggesting a trade may not be necessary.

"(Velazquez) has done that in the past. We feel comfortable," Dombrowski said. "I don't know if we'll go with an opener. We'll keep an open eye looking at what else, who else may be out there, but we'll see what direction we go."

When asked if the Red Sox would consider adding a right-handed bat with first baseman Steve Pearce expected to miss an extra month due to injury, Dombrowski stuck to the theme.

"I don't see a driving need for that at this point," he said.

Dombrowski insisted he doesn't have a mandate to keep Boston's payroll under $246 million to avoid a luxury tax, and if the right deal presents itself, he'll make it. But as the Red Sox float just above .500, it sounds like he's not willing to be a major trade deadline buyer just yet.

