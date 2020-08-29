The 2020 Boston Red Sox enter the weekend with a 10-21 record and a last-place spot in the American League East. With little to no chance of contending this season, they'll almost certainly be sellers at the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and CEO Sam Kennedy both have stated "no player is untouchable," so there may be some unexpected moves in the pipeline. Still, it's hard to believe Boston will go with a full rebuild and part ways with its core players. Of course, the Mookie Betts trade taught us that anything can happen.

So which players should we be prepared to bid farewell to before the trade deadline? Let's take a look at the top candidates.

Red Sox trade candidates: Players who could be moved before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston