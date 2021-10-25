Red Sox have some tough decisions ahead of them

Oct. 25—The season is over for the Boston Red Sox, and after bouncing back from a last-place finish to make a run deep into October, the team now faces a pivotal offseason. The club is much closer to championship contention than anyone would have guessed, but the team also faces some big decisions. Here are a few of the biggest choices looming on the horizon:

Is there room for Martinez and Schwarber?

Kyle Schwarber transformed the Red Sox offense when he joined the team in August, but it often took some serious contorting to fit him into the lineup. Ideally Schwarber would slot in at designated hitter, but with J.D. Martinez on the roster the Red Sox had to teach Schwarber first base on the fly and often resorted to awkward lineups with Schwarber or Martinez playing outfield. Sometimes both.

That will be a difficult dance to continue into 2022, so in all likelihood the Red Sox will have to make a choice. Stick with J.D. Martinez or try to re-sign Kyle Schwarber and have him become the team's full-time DH.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox won't completely have a say in how things go. Martinez remains under contract for another year, but he also has an opt-out for 2022 that he can exercise. If he chooses to play out his contract then the Red Sox will likely roll with him.

But if he opts out, they could go either way. Schwarber will almost certainly decline his mutual option for 2022 and command a hefty raise on the free agent market. At age 28 he is six years younger than Martinez and would present an intriguing long-term option.

Should Sox consider reshuffling infield?

Let's make something clear, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are two of the best players in the league. They are foundational pieces and the Red Sox should make keeping them around a top priority.

They are also both average defenders at best, and at some point it might be worth considering whether they are best suited at their current positions.

Defense was a major problem for the Red Sox this season, but with the team's current roster there is only so much that can be done. Moving Bogaerts, Devers or both to a different position in the infield might produce better results, especially on balls hit to the left side of the field, while also keeping their bats in the lineup.

What might that look like? One possibility is having Devers switch positions with Bobby Dalbec, who was originally a third baseman before learning first base in the Red Sox system. Another is bumping Bogaerts over to second base.

Who is worth breaking bank for?

This past season the Red Sox carried nearly $38 million in dead money, including $12.1 million for retired second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Next season the Sox will only owe the $16 million due to David Price, freeing up nearly $22 million in payroll to potentially make a big splash in free agency.

Who might be worth a big investment? One obvious candidates would be Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien, who enjoyed a career year with 45 home runs, 102 RBI, an .873 OPS and an MVP-caliber 7.1 Wins Above Replacement mark. Signing him would address Boston's biggest positional need while also subtracting a big bat from a top divisional rival.

Another long shot possibility? Houston shortstop Carlos Correa. The impending free agent is one of the best all-around players in baseball and is also the game's best defensive shortstop, which would help facilitate a move by Bogaerts to second or third base. He will cost a fortune, but it might be worth it if it means keeping him out of the Astros lineup. Or worse, the Yankees.

Re-sign E-Rod, or aim higher?

Eduardo Rodriguez is a good pitcher, but he's also been inconsistent and it's not clear if his ceiling is much higher than a solid second or third starter. As an impending free agent, the Red Sox will have to decide whether he's worth re-investing in, or if they can find someone better.

Who else might be out there if not Rodriguez? Mets righty Marcus Stroman and Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray, one of the favorites to win the AL Cy Young Award, both might be possibilities. Then there is always the home run potential of Max Scherzer, who is in line for a huge deal and remains one of baseball's best pitchers even at age 37.

Whitlock, closer or starter?

Garrett Whitlock was the Red Sox biggest success story of 2021. A former Yankees farmhand coming off Tommy John surgery, the Red Sox plucked him away in the Rule 5 Draft and he become the team's best relief pitcher as a rookie. Now, the question is what his role should be going forward.

Whitlock has proven himself a borderline elite relief pitcher in the big leagues already and could comfortably slot in as the team's closer next season. He also came up through the Yankees system as a starter, and the Red Sox have hinted they might give him a shot at making the rotation next year.

If Whitlock turned out as good a starter as he was a reliever, he could transform the rotation and elevate the staff to one of baseball's elite. But that's no guarantee, and there is always risk Whitlock might regress if he's not as well suited for the role as the team hopes.