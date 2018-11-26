Red Sox top Yankees again - in generosity with postseason shares originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Not only was it a record season for the Red Sox with 108, and counting postseason, 119 victories - the most in their history - they awarded 66 full playoff shares of $416,837.72 each, which are also records.

The MLB postseason pool - thanks in part to soaring revenues for the teams - was an all-time high of $88,188,633.49.

The players' pool is divided among the 10 postseason teams that reached the postseason. The teams themselves decide how many shares to allocate, with the players making decisions on which mid or late-season acquisitions, minor league callup, support staff and staffers get shares or cash awards.

Red Sox World Series winning shares, distributed to players and others: $416,837.72.



Red Sox issued 66 full shares, a total of 10.025 partial shares and eight cash awards, per MLB.



— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 26, 2018

The 66 full shares, 10 partial shares and eight cash awards far outdo the Yankees (as Rob Neyer and the Boston Herald's Mike Silverman point out). The Sox arch rivals were dispatched in four games in the Division Series in Boston's historic march to its fourth World Series title in 14 years.

Yep, stingiest of the 10 playoff teams this year with their full shares: 45. Plus 21.470 partial shares. And two (2) cash awards. https://t.co/GBiYX3sNBN — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) November 26, 2018

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story Continues

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





