Red Sox top Yankees again - in generosity with postseason shares

Not only was it a record season for the Red Sox with 108, and counting postseason, 119 victories - the most in their history - they awarded 66 full playoff shares of $416,837.72 each, which are also records.

The MLB postseason pool - thanks in part to soaring revenues for the teams - was an all-time high of $88,188,633.49. 

The players' pool is divided among the 10 postseason teams that reached the postseason. The teams themselves decide how many shares to allocate, with the players making decisions on which mid or late-season acquisitions, minor league callup, support staff and staffers get shares or cash awards.

The 66 full shares, 10 partial shares and eight cash awards far outdo the Yankees (as Rob Neyer and the Boston Herald's Mike Silverman point out). The Sox arch rivals were dispatched in four games in the Division Series in Boston's historic march to its fourth World Series title in 14 years.   

