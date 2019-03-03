Red Sox top prospect Michael Chavis making a statement in spring training originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Another day, another spring training home run for top Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis.

Chavis notched his latest homer during Boston's 9-7 win over the Twins on Sunday. Through eight games, the infielder is 6-for-17 (.353 BA) with four homers and 10 RBI's.

Though Chavis continues to make a statement this spring, the Red Sox' infield depth likely will prevent him from making an appearance at the big-league level right out of the gate. With Rafael Devers as the team's clear-cut third baseman, the uncertainty surrounding Dustin Pedroia means second base could be Chavis' easiest path to a roster spot this season.

Chavis has experience at first base, though Mitch Moreland and Steve Pearce are locked in at the position this year. Both of their contracts expire at the end of 2019, however.

An 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs put a damper on what was an outstanding 2018 season for Chavis. In 46 total games, he hit .298 with nine homers and 27 RBI's in stints with Pawtucket, Portland, and Lowell.

While the Sox' existing depth makes it difficult, Chavis could make an impact in the majors sooner rather than later if he can continue his spring hot streak and replicate that production in the minors. Especially if he proves to be a versatile defensive option.

