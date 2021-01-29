Red Sox thoughts: Underwhelming offseason, nightmare Chris Sale scenario, and Yankees' big risk

Tomase: Thoughts on Sox' offseason moves, Sale's setback and Yankees' big risk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Random thoughts on the Boston Red Sox with pitchers and catchers (and hopefully a bleep-ton of N95s and PPE) still somehow scheduled to arrive in Fort Myers in just a couple of weeks. ...

... So I guess that's pretty much it. The acquisition of reliever Adam Ottavino from the Yankees this week basically completes the offseason, unless Chaim Bloom picks up a left-handed hitting first baseman or creates more salary space by trading outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

If that's the case, here's what Chaim Bloom and the front office have to show for the winter:

-- Outfielder Hunter Renfroe, whose prodigious right-handed power fits Fenway Park nicely, even as he's never really been an everyday player. He could end up starting in right field if Alex Verdugo slides to center.

-- Right-hander Garrett Richards, a hard thrower with outstanding career numbers who unfortunately is never healthy.

-- A reunion with free-agent left-hander Martin Perez, who's serviceable and that's about it.

-- Right-hander Matt Andriese, a swingman who's more likely to work out of the bullpen than rotation.

-- Infielder Kike Hernandez, a proven winner and leader with the Dodgers who is nonetheless a lifetime .240 hitter. He has played every position except catcher, but the Red Sox will probably ask him to start at second base. He has yet to record 420 at-bats in a season.

-- They'll throw a bunch of right-handers at the bullpen and see if any stick after selecting Garrett Whitlock from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft, adding Joel Payamps off waivers from the Diamondbacks, and picking up Kevin McCarthy in free agency, to name three.

Even for those of us who didn't expect fireworks, that's a pretty meager haul. Bloom is saving his bullets for future offseasons and betting heavily that players like left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (COVID-19) and designated hitter J.D. Martinez (ineffectiveness) bounce back. If there's a slogan for the short-term plan, it should probably be: "We're not just hoping we're nowhere near as bad as last year, we're counting on it!"

This may be the best play in the long term, and I'm on record as liking the concept of using the Ottavino salary dump to buy relief prospect Frank German, but they shouldn't be surprised when fans greet the start of another season with a shrug.

This looks like the kind of team, on paper, that will need months to win fans over, even if it's winning games. ...

... That task looks more difficult in light of a nugget dropped by WEEI.com's Rob Bradford involving a setback for ace Chris Sale as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery. Per Bradford, Sale had to stop throwing around the holidays because of neck stiffness. He has resumed, but the injury has pushed back his timetable and caused the team to tweak his workouts to prevent the issue from recurring.

By all accounts, Sale's arm is fine, but forgive me for seeing red flags that a neck strain ended up halting his throwing program. The Red Sox were already planning to be cautious with Sale's return, and incidents like this serve as a reminder that there is absolutely no reason to risk 2022 and beyond.

Except how's this for a nightmare scenario: Sale makes a minimal impact or doesn't pitch at all. He returns in 2022 and regains his All-Star form -- just in time to opt out of his contract and hit the market.

Given the value Sale places on loyalty and the fact that he took a relatively below-market deal to stay in Boston, I wouldn't obsess about this scenario, but you can't dismiss it, either, especially if the Red Sox show they're taking longer than expected to rebuild. If worst came to worst and Sale leaves in two years, the Red Sox would've paid him $90 million between 2020 and 2022 to effectively pitch one full season. ...

... Let us just note for a moment that as good as the Yankees have been over the last four years, they're taking an awfully huge risk with their rotation. The news that veteran right-hander Masahiro Tanaka plans to return to Japan is a blow, particularly when one considers his replacements.

In right-handers Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon, the Yankees have added a pair of high-upside starters who combined to throw exactly one inning in 2020. Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner coming off a shoulder injury, while Taillon is a former No. 2 overall pick who delivered but one excellent season in Pittsburgh, thanks to two Tommy John surgeries.

They'll join ace Gerrit Cole as the top three starters, followed by Deivi Garcia and Jordan Montgomery. At some point, they could also welcome back Luis Severino, who's coming off his own Tommy John, and they'll see what they have in right-hander Domingo German, who missed the 2020 season while serving a suspension for domestic violence.

That's a ton of question marks for one of the supposed favorites in the American League. If Kluber and Taillon pitch to their past form, the Yankees will be a juggernaut. If they land in the infirmary, New York will enter scramble mode, and that's no way to survive a 162-game season.