Red Sox tally three runs combined in the 9th and 10th, beat White Sox in extra innings

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox couldn’t extend their winning streak to three games, as the Boston Red Sox came back in extra innings Sunday to split their four-game series in Chicago.

“That was a tough one to lose. Guys played hard, they played well. Did a lot of good things out there,” said White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol after the game. “We did some good things offensively. We were able to muster four runs, take the lead into the ninth. And we didn’t close it out.”

Starting pitcher Chris Flexen tossed five innings of two run ball on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Paul DeJong went 2-5 with a home run, double and three RBI’s, while Gavin Sheets also went 1-4 with a walk and an RBI for Chicago at the plate.

Game Recap

Both Chicago and Boston pitched three clean frames to start the game, with Chris Flexen getting it going early for the White Sox, and Zack Kelly and Greg Weissert combining for three scoreless innings for the Red Sox

Boston struck first Sunday afternoon, as speedster Jarren Duran hit his league-leading tenth triple of the season to start off the top of the fourth inning, before scoring on a Rob Refsnyder double play ball to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Three straight errors by Boston in the bottom half of the fourth put Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn on the corners for Paul DeJong, who launched his team-leading 12th home run of the year over the left field fence to give Chicago a 3-1 lead.

The Red Sox chipped away over the next two innings, where they got a solo home run from David Hamilton to lead off the top of the fifth, and an RBI groundout from Garrett Cooper with one out in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.

A critical missed opportunity came to pass in the home half of the sixth inning.

After a DeJong ground-rule double put runners at second and third with one out, Oscar Colas struck out, and Lenyn Sosa was intentionally walked so Boston could get to Martin Maldonado, a .071 hitter on the season.

Maldonado flew out to center field to end the inning with the bases loaded and the game still tied, 3-3.

“That comes up every time Maldonado plays, and I understand it 100%,” Grifol said. “Still, in the sixth inning, I didn’t feel I needed to pinch hit right there. I think he’s really valuable behind the plate, but I understand. I get it. He’s not swinging it. It’s a hot topic every time he catches. It’s going to continue to be a hot topic.

“I’m going to continue to make decisions that I feel is best for the team, not just offensively. Defensively as well. Bottom line is we took a 4-3 lead into the ninth, and yeah, we could have extended it there, but I like what he does behind the plate and I like him in these types of games in these types of situations.”

Even with the opportunity missed, the White Sox reclaimed the lead for a second time in the bottom of the seventh.

After Corey Julks led off the inning with a double, Nicky Lopez sacrifice bunted pinch runner Duke Ellis to third. The Red Sox intentionally walked Luis Robert Jr to get to Sheets, who delivered an RBI single down the left field line to give the White Sox a 4-3 lead.

Boston came back to tie the game in the top of the ninth.

Hamilton added to his already productive day by hitting a leadoff double, then stealing third base, which set the stage for a Reese McGuire sacrifice fly to re-tie the game, this time at 4-4.

After Chicago came up empty in the bottom half of the ninth, the Red Sox notched a pair of runs in the top of the tenth behind a White Sox error and some timely hitting.

Michael Soroka dropped a throw covering first on a Duran groundball to Vaughn, putting runners at the corners for Jamie Westbrook. After Duran stole second, Westbrook hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field to score the go-ahead run and advance Duran to third, making it a 5-4 ballgame.

Refsnyder singled in Boston’s next at-bat to drive in Duran for extra insurance, and the Red Sox took a 6-4 lead that turned out to be the final score.

Up Next

The Chicago White Sox pack for a seven-game road trip out west, beginning with a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners Monday. Erick Fedde (4-1, 3.27 ERA) is slated to pitch against Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.12 ERA).

