Red Sox survive late, beat Nationals to stay in Wild Card hunt

Oct. 2—It wasn't easy, and it wasn't always pretty, but at this point the Red Sox will take the wins however they can get them.

Boston picked up arguably its biggest win of the season Friday night, hanging on for a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals to stay above the playoff cutline.

With the New York Yankees losing to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3, the Toronto Blue Jays holding off a late rally by the Baltimore Orioles to win 6-4, and the Seattle Mariners losing 2-1 to the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox go into Saturday one game behind the Yankees for first in the Wild Card race and one game ahead of the Blue Jays and Mariners for the second Wild Card spot with two games to play.

"You win and you look around and see where you're at," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "We have one job to do and that's win ballgames."

Initially Boston's offense continued to struggle as it had all week in Baltimore, and in the fourth inning the Red Sox fell into a huge jam when Washington loaded the bases against Eduardo Rodriguez with no outs.

Rodriguez escaped the jam unscathed, however, getting a strikeout and a foul out before Kiké Hernández made an incredible play on a slow rolling grounder at second to end the inning.

"That's a Gold Glove play right there," Rodriguez said afterwards. "That's something you don't see every day."

Rodriguez finished with five-plus scoreless innings, striking out Nationals superstar Juan Soto to end the fifth before allowing two base runners to start the sixth. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out six to earn the win.

The Red Sox offense finally came to life in the sixth when Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back home runs to make it 4-0. Renfroe had a three-run shot after Kyle Schwarber and Xander Bogaerts both walked, and then Dalbec immediately followed with a solo shot.

Boston likely could have scored more throughout the game if not for three outstanding catches by Nationals left fielder Andrew Stevenson.

The Nationals kept things interesting the rest of the way. After Ryan Brasier shut down Washington after coming on with two on and no outs in the sixth, Alcides Escobar tagged Matt Barnes for a solo homer with two outs and two strikes in the seventh. The inning could have been worse after Soto walked and Josh Bell singled, but J.D. Martinez threw out Soto at third to end the inning.

Then Jordy Mercer hit a solo home run off Adam Ottavino in the eighth, and in the ninth Hansel Robles recorded two quick outs before Soto and Bell each walked to bring the winning run to the plate. Rookie catcher Keibert Ruiz popped out to end the threat, and the Red Sox were able to exhale.

Saturday's starter TBD

Who will start for the Red Sox on Saturday? That is still up in the air less than 24 hours before first pitch, as Cora said they would discuss that overnight before making a final call. With Chris Sale slated to pitch Sunday's finale and Nathan Eovaldi expected to pitch either the tiebreaker or AL Wild Card Game early next week, rookie Tanner Houck would be the most likely candidate, though an official announcement should come by Saturday morning.

E-Rod ready if needed

It's possible that Friday may have marked Rodriguez's final game in a Red Sox uniform, but if Boston does keep playing past Sunday's regular season finale the free agent to be indicated he'd be ready if needed on Monday.