Red Sox in survival mode amid COVID rampage

Sep. 1—Forget about what this series could have been. Forget about how this week could have been the Red Sox's last best opportunity to close the gap between themselves and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. Forget about all of the second half struggles and Boston's recent inability to beat teams with a winning record.

Forget about all of that. Right now the only Red Sox priority needs to be survival.

With COVID-19 ripping through the Red Sox clubhouse, the team finds itself walking on eggshells as every day it seems another player or coach is lost. As of this writing, eight players and coaches have tested positive, with shortstop Xander Bogaerts becoming the latest after being removed from Tuesday's game in the middle of the second inning.

Bogaerts joins second baseman Kiké Hernández, infielder Christian Arroyo, relief pitchers Martin Perez, Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura, strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose and quality control coach Ramon Vazquez among those who have tested positive. Two more, reliever Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin, are in quarantine after being identified as close contacts.

Heading into the final month of the season, a COVID-19 outbreak of this scale is the last thing the Red Sox needed.

Boston is already effectively out of the AL East race — the Red Sox trailed the Rays by nine games with 29 games to play entering Tuesday — and they have a tough fight on their hands with the New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and potentially also the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card race.

Now they're in a position where nobody is sure who will even be available on a given day.

Story continues

Tuesday night the Red Sox didn't announce their starting pitcher, newly acquired righty Brad Peacock, until close to three hours before he was set to take the mound. The club didn't announce its lineup until about 30 minutes before first pitch, and with four relievers on the shelf, it's anyone's guess who might be available out of the bullpen the rest of the week.

If there is any silver lining in all this, it's that the outbreak came right before the Sept. 1 roster expansion, when MLB clubs' rosters increase by two from 26 to 28. Boston could absolutely use the extra bodies.

Wednesday will likely see the return of righty Ryan Brasier, who hasn't pitched in the majors this year due to an extraordinary series of personal and physical setbacks. Brasier left the team during spring training after his father died unexpectedly, then suffered a calf strain right before the season and was struck in the head by a line drive during a simulated game in June.

His recovery is a tremendous feel-good story amid a dark time for the club, and frankly the Red Sox need him.

Another big leaguer set to return from injury is Danny Santana. The infielder hadn't been especially productive and might not have had a roster spot waiting for him under ideal circumstances, but Boston could sure use him now.

The Red Sox are also making full use of their taxi squad. Reliever Raynel Espinal was activated Monday and made his big league debut after nine years in the minors. Fellow minor league pitcher Stephen Gonsalves also made his Red Sox debut Tuesday, reliever Phillips Valdez has been called back up, and top prospects Connor Wong and Jack Lopez could factor in soon as well.

These are some of the guys the Red Sox will be relying on during the most important games of the season.

In a season full of low points, Tuesday might have finally been rock bottom. The Red Sox season is teetering on the edge, and if Boston has any hope of making the playoffs, they are going to have to scratch and claw for every win, no matter who's available on a given day.

Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.