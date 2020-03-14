Red Sox still have one of MLB's best offensive trios without Mookie Betts

The trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers is one Boston Red Sox fans will never forget.

Although Betts played a major role in both the offensive and defensive side of things, the Red Sox still boast one of the best trios at the plate in Major League Baseball.

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez also have been a big reason why Boston's offense has been pretty solid the past few years.

Here's how the three compared to other players around the league in various offensive stats in 2019, according to Justin Long, Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information via his @SoxNotes Twitter account:

Martinez: .304 AVG/36 HR/105 RBI

Bogaerts: .309 AVG/33 HR/117 RBI

Devers: .311 AVG/32 HR/115 RBI

Every other team combined had just four players hit at least .300 with 30 home runs and 100 RBI in 2019 -- Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies), Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers), Nelson Cruz (Minnesota Twins) and Anthony Rendon (Washington Nationals).

The Red Sox certainly will feel the loss of Betts (.295/29 HR/80 RBI in 2019) in the coming months once the MLB resumes play, but the offense isn't necessarily their problem -- the pitching is.

Boston also sent David Price to L.A. in the Betts trade and failed to receive a pitcher in return after denying a three-team trade with the Twins for pitcher Brusdar Graterol due to his medicals. They also lost Rick Porcello via free agency to the New York Mets and, with left-hander Chris Sale's future in doubt, the starting rotation is a question mark.

Sale is dealing with a flexor strain in his pitching arm and wasn't going to be ready to start Opening Day before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus. The Red Sox also have Eduardo Rodriguez, Martin Perez, Nathan Eovaldi, and Ryan Weber as the projected starting rotation.

If Bogaerts, Devers and Martinez came come close to last season's numbers, there won't be much to worry about with the offense.

Red Sox still have one of MLB's best offensive trios without Mookie Betts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston