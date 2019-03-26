Red Sox' Steve Pearce to start season on injured list, Sam Travis replacing him originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce will begin the season on the injured list, manager Alex Cora announced Monday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pearce suffered a calf injury during Boston's March 17 exhibition matchup vs. the Pirates and hasn't appeared in a game since. After leaving with the injury, Pearce said he was "feeling something he didn't want to feel."

Cora said it will be 25-year-old Sam Travis replacing Pearce to start the season. Travis appeared in 19 games with Boston in 2018.

Steve Pearce (calf) will start season on injured list.

Sam Travis will start season with club in Pearce's place.

— Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 26, 2019

The Red Sox' 2019 campaign begins March 28 in Seattle.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.