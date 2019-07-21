New Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner has a 'beard clause' in his contract

Andrew Cashner, who made his second start for the Red Sox on Sunday against his old team in Baltimore, has had a couple of rough starts for Boston but fits right into this pitching staff. Appearance-wise, at least.

The beefy (6-6, 235) right-hander sports one of the most impressive beards in baseball and now, on a staff where nearly all the pitchers have beards, Cashner's stands out.

Christopher Smith of MassLive.com points out that Cashner has "beard clause" in his contract after he regretfully had to lose the chin locks when he was traded from the Padres to the Marlins in 2016 and Miami had a no facial hair policy.

The Sox, as one can tell from their hirsute staff, have so such policy, but Cashner wanted to protect what's been growing for nearly three years when he became a free agent after leaving Miami. He had the clause put in his contract before he signed with Baltimore.

"I had a beard in my contract," Cashner told Smith. "That was the only way I would sign with Baltimore. They used to have a no facial hair policy. When I went there, they had a no facial hair policy."

