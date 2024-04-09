Red Sox start 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (5-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-3)

Boston; Tuesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.31 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -139, Red Sox +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Boston went 78-84 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Red Sox slugged .424 with a .748 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

Baltimore had a 101-61 record overall and a 52-29 record in road games last season. The Orioles averaged 8.6 hits per game last season and totaled 183 home runs.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.