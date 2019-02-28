Red Sox star Mookie Betts reacts to Bryce Harper's reported contract with Phillies originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Byrce Harper reportedly has agreed to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, giving him the largest deal in the history of the four major North American sports leagues.

He might not hold that title for long, however.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is expected to break the bank when he's eligible for unrestricted free agency after the 2021 season. The reigning American League MVP winner might not have to wait that long to sign a new extension, though. Betts and the Red Sox could come to terms before 2021, and it would be wise of Boston to prevent Betts from reaching the open market.

How does Harper's deal impact Betts' future earnings? Here's what the 26-year-old superstar told reporters after exiting Thursday's spring training game against the Washington Nationals.

Do the Harper, Machado and Arenado deals give Betts a better look at his own landscape?

"No. Not really. We're all different players. We all have different things that are important.... Good for those guys. They deserve it. We'll just continue to worry about what's going on now."

Betts batted .346 with 30 home runs, 86 RBI and a .438 on-base percentage last season. His stellar defense also won him a Gold Glove for the third consecutive year. Harper, in comparison, batted just .249 with 34 home runs and 100 RBI. Betts' 10.9 WAR (wins above replacement) was more than 10 times higher than Harper's 1.3 in 2018.

Betts and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout -- widely considered baseball's top two players -- are unlikely to admit it publicly, but they must love the contracts Harper, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado have signed in the last few weeks. Betts and Trout are elite, five-tool players who, barring an unforeseen drop in performance, appear poised to set new highs when it's time to sign their next contracts.

