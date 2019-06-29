Red Sox star Mookie Betts meets distant relative Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

More than a year ago, The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham reported that Mookie Betts may be distantly related to the Meghan Markle, the American-born Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"That would be cool to meet her. I wonder if she's a baseball fan?" Betts told Abraham at the time when he relayed the news, which came from the work of Burlington, Mass., amateur genealogist Jim McNiff.

Today in London, ahead of the Red Sox and Yankees first-ever MLB series there, Mookie met Meghan.

If not kissing cousins, at least hugging cousins now.

According to McNiff, the ancestors of Betts and Markle were from the same part of Alabama more than 150 years ago.





Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.