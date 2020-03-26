The Boston Red Sox' season opener would have been Thursday had coronavirus not put an abrupt halt to the 2020 campaign.

So, the Red Sox instead are occupying their time by adding to their roster.

The team signed former St. Louis Cardinals utility man Yairo Munoz to a minor league contract Wednesday night, according to their transactions page.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 25-year-old Dominican Republic native made his major league debut at age 23 and appeared in 196 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons, posting a .273/.331/.391 slash line.

Munoz looked like a promising prospect for St. Louis but left the team on rather odd terms: Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he suffered a hamstring injury six games into 2020 spring training and flew home to the Dominican Republic before the team could give him an MRI.

The Cardinals released Munoz on March 7, with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak suggesting the young utility player was unhappy with his lack of playing time.

"We just decided based on what we're hearing from his agent maybe cutting ties make the most sense," Mozeliak said at the time, via the Post-Dispatch. "He just wasn't happy here, and was frustrated with how he was used last year. Didn't like the writing on the wall that he was seeing this year."

It sure sounds like Munoz could use a fresh start.

He'll have to play his way onto Boston's major-league roster, and it's unclear when he'll return from that hamstring injury, but perhaps Munoz can benefit from the scenery change and make an impact with a rebuilding Red Sox club.

Red Sox sign Yairo Munoz, infielder who left Cardinals, to minor-league contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston