Red Sox sign utility man Niko Goodrum to minor league deal

Red Sox sign veteran utility man to minor league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox added another versatile player to the mix on Wednesday.

Niko Goodrum, a six-year MLB veteran, was signed to a minor league contract. The 30-year-old has played every position except pitcher and catcher during his career.

Goodrum is among six non-roster invitees to the Red Sox' 2023 Spring Training roster. Also on the list are pitchers Norwith Gudino and Oddanier Mosqueda, catchers Caleb Hamilton and Ronaldo Hernández, and outfielder Narciso Crook.

Goodrum originally was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut in 2017, playing 11 games for the Twins before spending 2018-21 with the Detroit Tigers. He played in 15 games for the Houston Astros in 2022.

In 376 career games, Goodrum has a .226 batting average with 42 homers and 152 RBI. The utility man has spent most of his time at shortstop (147 games) and second base (124).