Red Sox show interest in Logan Morrison

The Red Sox' search for a power bat is off the ground right away.

The Sox are meeting with reps for free-agent first baseman Logan Morrison on Monday at the first day of the general managers meetings in Orlando, a baseball source said.

MORE RED SOX:

Morrison, entering his age-30 season, is coming off a career-high 38 home runs in 2017 with the Rays. Morrison's battled injuries in his eight years in the majors but played a career-best 149 games in 2018. He slashed .245/.330/.433 with an .868 OPS.

Morrison is a lefthanded hitter, and if the Sox add multiple bats this winter, they'd do well to add at least one who is a lefty. Morrison's 38 long balls tied him with four players for eighth most in the majors, including Edwin Encarnacion.

The Red Sox on Monday are also meeting with reps for free agent Carlos Santana, a source confirmed.

Santana, also a first baseman, is entering his age-32 season and has spent all of his eight-year career with the Indians. He hit 23 home runs in 2017 with an .818 OPS, slashing .259/.363/.455. Santana's a switch hitter.