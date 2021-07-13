Red Sox select Notre Dame slugger Kavados

It took longer than most had thought but Notre Dame All-American first baseman Niko Kavadas finally heard his name called Tuesday, in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB draft.

The Boston Red Sox selected Kavadas with the 316th overall pick. If Kavadas isn’t pleased with where he was drafted he does have one more year of eligibility to return to Notre Dame.

Kavadas set a Notre Dame single season record with 22 home runs in 2021 and was a big reason why the Irish came within one win of reaching the College World Series.

