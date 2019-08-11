Red Sox select contract of veteran infielder Chris Owings among other roster moves

The Boston Red Sox made a few roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels and it will result in a veteran making his Red Sox debut.

According to the Red Sox official Twitter account, the team selected the contract of infielder Chris Owings from Triple-A Pawtucket and put him on the major-league roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Owings, 27, has played seven major-league seasons spending most of them with the Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the Kansas City Royals prior to the 2019 season. He was designated for assignment by the Royals on May 31 before eventually signing a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in mid-June.

Rick Porcello described miserable Red Sox season

Owings is a career .242 hitter but struggled badly with the Royals this year, hitting only .133 overall before his release. However, he has turned things around in Pawtucket and is hitting .325 with 11 homers in 183 plate appearances. He will have a chance to spark the Red Sox and prove that he can still be a function utility player at the MLB level.

To make room for Owings on the roster, the Red Sox sent Hector Velazquez back down to Pawtucket while transferring injured first-baseman Steve Pearce to the 60-day IL. Neither move was surprising as Velazquez has logged a 1-4 record and 5.81 ERA this season while Pearce hasn't been dealing with back and knee injuries since late-May. He still isn't able to run, so that necessitated a move to the 60-day IL.

Owings will get a test right away for the Red Sox, as he will play second base in Sunday afternoon's game and will get a chance to lead-off for the squad with Mookie Betts getting a day off. Here's a look at the Red Sox lineup for the contest. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Story continues

2B Chris Owings

3B Rafael Devers

SS Xander Bogaerts

RF J.D. Martinez

LF Andrew Benintendi

DH Sam Travis

C Christian Vazquez

1B Michael Chavis

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

















RHP Andrew Cashner

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Red Sox select contract of veteran infielder Chris Owings among other roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston