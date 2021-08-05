Red Sox' Sam Kennedy trolls Yankees over MLB trade deadline moves

Red Sox president trolls Yankees over trade deadline activity originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry is about to heat up down the stretch -- and Sam Kennedy just added some fuel to the fire.

The Red Sox president and CEO joined WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Thursday morning to discuss the 2021 MLB trade deadline, which saw the Yankees acquire sluggers Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo as they gear up for a playoff push.

So, how did Kennedy feel about the Red Sox' American League East rival being more active than Boston ahead of the deadline?

"They had to be active because I think they’re 3-10 against us," Kennedy quipped.

On the @Yankees trade deadlines moves: "They had to do that... because they are 3-10 against us!"#RedSox President/CEO Sam Kennedy w/ a nice jab at the Yanks during our front office report this am.



📻: 93.7 FM @weei

🎥: https://t.co/iHRFj1bEmC

— The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 5, 2021

Kennedy has his numbers right: The Red Sox have won 10 of their 13 matchups with New York this season. Boston actually took the first seven games of the season series as the Yankees vastly underperformed in the first half.

But the tables are slowly turning: New York is 7-3 in its last 10 games while the Red Sox have lost six of their last eight, narrowing their lead over the Yankees to just five games.

You could argue Boston's recent struggles are evidence the team should have made more moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but Kennedy believes Chaim Bloom and Co. did their part.

"I just disagree with the premise that we’re standing pat when you add Kyle Schwarber and you bring in two pieces in the bullpen, left-handed (Austin Davis) and right-handed (Hansel Robles)," Kennedy said.

" ... I think it's also a compliment to the group that we have and what Alex Cora and the staff have done. ... We're a game out of first place (in the AL East). We're right there. We're absolutely going for it, trying to get into the postseason and see where it takes us."

Schwarber hasn't played since July 2 due to a hamstring injury while Davis and Robles both have ERAs north of 4.00, so it's hard to see Boston's newcomers having a bigger impact than Rizzo and Gallo in New York.

But the Red Sox should get a boost from the return of ace Chris Sale and have been leading the Yankees all season, so Kennedy is in position to boast ... for now.