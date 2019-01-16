Red Sox Rumors: Sox have competition for potential FA target Adam Ottavino originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The free agent carousel has gone round and round, yet the Red Sox are still without a reliever.

Several of baseball's top free agent relievers have gone off the board, and none have ended up in Boston. Now, one potential target in Adam Ottavino is reportedly garnering interest from the Rangers, per Fox Sports' Jon Morosi.

Morosi reported that the Red Sox were showing interest in Ottavino just before the new year, but not much news has come out since.

Ottavino would be an excellent addition, as the bullpen is left without a lot of depth after Joe Kelly ended up in Los Angeles and Kimbrel remains unsigned. Ottavino is the top reliever left on the market outside of Kimbrel, who is reportedly being courted by Philadelphia.

The Red Sox have decided to sit back and let the market come to them thus far this offseason, but between Philly pursuing Kimbrel and Texas pursuing Ottavino, they may have to make a move sooner rather than later.

