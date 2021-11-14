Red Sox rumors: Free agent Eduardo Rodriguez drawing interest from AL East rival

One of Red Sox's AL East rivals interested in Eduardo Rodriguez, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is an unrestricted free agent this winter, and one of Boston's American League East rivals has shown interest in signing the veteran left-hander.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi earlier this week that the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers had expressed interest in Rodriguez, and on Sunday he added the Toronto Blue Jays to that group.

The Blue Jays barely missed the 2021 MLB postseason, finishing a game behind both the Red Sox and New York Yankees for the two AL Wild Card playoff spots.

Toronto's starters ranked third in the AL with a 3.79 ERA and fourth in batting average against (.239). It's not a bad group for the Blue Jays, but there's no question adding Rodriguez would make it an even bigger strength.

Rodriguez posted a 13-8 record with a 4.74 ERA, 185 strikeouts and 46 walks over 157 2/3 innings for the Red Sox in 2021. He's spent his entire six-year MLB career in Boston, where he helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.