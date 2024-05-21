Red Sox rough up Rays’ Taj Bradley their second time through the order

ST. PETERSBURG — Taj Bradley was dominant Monday night until he wasn’t.

The Rays’ young right-hander dominated the Red Sox the first time through the lineup, but they hit him hard the second time they saw him in a 5-0 Sox win in front of an announced 13,489 at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (25-24) have lost two straight and were shut out for the second time this season. The Red Sox (24-24) have won two in a row, but only six of their past 17.

Tanner Houck, who the Rays beat Wednesday at Fenway Park, dominated the Rays on Monday, holding them scoreless for seven innings. He scattered two hits and a walk, striking out five.

It was Houck’s first win against the Rays in five career starts and Bradley’s first loss in four starts against the Red Sox. In his three wins, Tampa Bay scored a combined 19 runs. Monday, it couldn’t scratch out one.

Bradley went seven innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. It was his second career double-digit strikeout game. Bradley got 22 swings-and-misses, 14 in the first three innings and nine on his cutter.

The first time through the lineup, the Red Sox could barely touch Bradley. He struck out eight of the first nine hitters he faced. Only Rafael Devers managed to get the bat on the ball, grounding out to second base.

The second time through, however, the Red Sox seemed to have figured Bradley out. They were more patient at the plate, and Bradley fell behind in counts.

Jarren Duran led off the fourth inning with a 3-1 triple off the top of the leftfield wall and scored on WIlyer Abreu’s double. Devers then made solid contact with a 97 mph fastball, his two-run home run putting Boston ahead 3-0.

In the fifth, David Hamilton singled and then Ceddanne Rafaela hit his fifth home run of the season to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

In all three of his starts this season, Bradley has struggled the second time through the order. After holding opponents to a .040 batting average the first time through, they are 11-for-27 the second time facing him.

Bradley settled back down in the sixth, retiring six of the last seven batters he faced to give the Rays seven innings.

Houck allowed only one baserunner through the first six innings, when Jonathan Aranda was granted a walk due to a shift violation called on shortstop Rafaela. Aranda seemingly grounded out, but the Rays challenged that Rafaela had set up with one foot over the middle of the field. That was ruled a violation of MLB’s defensive alignment rule, which states two infielders must be on each side of second base to start the play. The penalty is a ball against the pitcher, and since Aranda had worked a 3-2 count it sent him to first base on a walk.

Yandy Diaz got the first hit against Houck in the third inning but was thrown out trying to stretch a line drive to the rightfield corner into a double. The only other hit off Houck was a Josh Lowe single in the seventh, which the Red Sox erased with a double play. Houck retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced.

• • •

