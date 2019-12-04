Red Sox roster reset: Updated depth chart highlights obvious needs

The Boston Red Sox are doing some housekeeping before the MLB offseason kicks into high gear.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday they have signed infielder Marco Hernandez and relief pitcher Josh Osich to one-year contracts.

Hernandez and Osich briefly became free agents Monday after Boston didn't tender their contracts, but both players are back on split deals, meaning they'll get separate checks for their major-league and minor-league service time.

Marco Hernandez will make a salary of $650K on the major league portion of his split contract - about what he would've gotten in arbitration. But now, Sox save a bit of $ if he's optioned. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 4, 2019

Osich has a split contract, with the LHP set to make $850K on the major league component of the deal. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 4, 2019

The Red Sox now have 36 slots filled on their 40-man roster entering MLB Winter Meetings, which begin Sunday in San Diego.

So, who will new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom fill those slots with? Catcher is a prime candidate, considering Sandy Leon's trade to the Cleveland Indians leaves Christian Vazquez as the only active catcher on Boston's roster. The Red Sox also need another starter with Rick Porcello expected to sign elsewhere in free agency.

To get a sense of where things stand entering "hot stove" season, below is the Red Sox' full depth chart as of Wednesday morning.

STARTING PITCHERS

- LHP Chris Sale

- LHP David Price

- LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

- RHP Nathan Eovaldi







RELIEF PITCHERS

- RHP Brandon Workman

- RHP Matt Barnes

- RHP Heath Hembree

- LHP Josh Taylor

- LHP Darwinzon Hernandez

- RHP Marcus Walden

- RHP Ryan Brasier

- RHP Travis Lakins

- RHP Hector Velazquez

- RHP Ryan Weber

- LHP Bobby Poyner

- RHP Colten Brewer

- RHP Mike Shawaryn

- LHP Josh Osich

- LHP Yoan Aybar

- LHP Kyle Hart

- RHP Denyi Reyes

































CATCHERS

- Christian Vazquez

INFIELDERS

- 1B Michael Chavis

- 1B Sam Travis

- 2B Dustin Pedroia

- 2B Marco Hernandez

- SS Xander Bogaerts

- SS C.J. Chatham

- 3B Rafael Devers

- 3B Tzu-Wei Lin

- 3B Bobby Dalbec

















OUTFIELDERS

- LF Andrew Benintendi

- LF/DH J.D. Martinez

- CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

- RF Mookie Betts

- OF Marcus Wilson









