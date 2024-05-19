Red Sox take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

Boston Red Sox (22-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-25, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (1-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -112, Cardinals -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break a four-game road slide.

St. Louis is 20-25 overall and 8-11 in home games. The Cardinals have a 12-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston has a 22-24 record overall and a 12-11 record on the road. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.04.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .233 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 15-for-37 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .284 for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 12-for-38 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .291 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.