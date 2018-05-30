Red Sox request release waivers for Hanley Ramirez after designating him for assignment

After designating Hanley Ramirez for assignment on Friday, the Red Sox have requested release waivers on their former first baseman/designated hitter, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Red Sox have released Hanley Ramirez. A trade won't happen involving him. He'll be free to sign with any club in 48 hours. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 30, 2018

Ramirez likely will clear waivers and be able to sign with any team in 48 hours. The 34-year-old has a $22 million vesting option that any team trading for him or picking him up off waivers would have to deal with, along with his 2018 salary of $15 million. Once he becomes a free agent, the team that signs him will only have to worry about paying him the pro-rated league minimum.

