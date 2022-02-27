Red Sox reportedly release minor leaguer after racist, anti-Semitic Twitter barrage

Brett Netzer posted himself out of a job, though he was hardly a real prospect for the Red Sox. (Photo by Zachary Roy/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have released minor leaguer Brett Netzer after confirming he was responsible for a string of racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic tweets from his account, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

The tweets started coming Friday night and continued into the next day, with Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who is Jewish, a frequent target. As of Saturday evening, the tweets have not been deleted.

Among other things, Netzer posted tweets doubting Bloom's Jewish heritage, calling closeted transgender people rapists, calling for Black people to return to Africa, accusing Jews of being anti-LGBTQ and openly asserting that he is a racist.

Netzer even kept posting after his release by the Red Sox was reported, neglecting to deny that his tweets were racist and anti-gay, but claiming he was not anti-Semitic. On the bright side, Netzer did say he was happy to work at McDonald's.

The barrage of tweets are about the only notable thing Netzer did in his career after the Red Sox drafted him out of UNC-Charlotte in the third round of the 2017 MLB draft. The South Carolina native batted a combined .263/.327/.355 in three seasons in the minor leagues and had not played a game since the coronavirus pandemic swallowed the 2020 minor league season. He spent 2021 on the restricted list.

With that background, Netzer was nowhere close to a real MLB prospect, making Boston's decision to cut him loose all the easier.