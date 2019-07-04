Red Sox reinstate Heath Hembree from IL, option Trevor Kelley to Pawtucket originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox are getting a much-needed boost to their bullpen. Late-inning reliever Heath Hembree is returning from the IL.

According to Red Sox official Twitter account, Hembree will be reinstated ahead of Thursday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after recovering from a forearm injury. In a corresponding move, Trevor Kelley was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The #RedSox today reinstated RHP Heath Hembree from the 10-day injured list.



To make room on the active roster, the club optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Pawtucket following last night's game.



— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 4, 2019

Hembree has been one of the Red Sox' better bullpen arms this year. He has logged a 2.51 ERA and a save in 31 appearances this year and has a minuscule 0.60 ERA in 17 outings (15 innings pitched) since May 1.

Hembree's return will give the Red Sox another late-game option and will give them more of a chance to rest some of their overworked late-inning arms. Matt Barnes, Brandon Workman, and Ryan Braiser are all on pace for career-highs in appearances, so adding Hembree to the mix will at least give the team more options to hold the lead late.

Kelley had been added to the Red Sox' roster ahead of the series against the Blue Jays and made his major-league debut on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old sidearmer pitched the ninth inning of the Red Sox' 10-6 win but surrendered three earned runs in the outing.

