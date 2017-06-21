Red Sox, reinforcements continue series versus Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sam Travis and Devin Marrero were summoned from the minors Tuesday.

Red Sox manager John Farrell immediately placed them in the lineup and they contributed in Boston's 8-3 triumph over the Kansas City Royals.

They both should be getting ample playing time in the next few weeks as the Red Sox and Royals wind up their three-game series Wednesday in Kansas City.

"There's more depth," Farrell said in recalling Travis and Marrero. "We've got the ability to cover ourselves in the event of an in-game type situation. They've been here recently. They've had contributions made. And we've got the ability to better equip ourselves to get through Pedi's situation as well as Mitch."

Mitch Moreland suffered a broken left toe when hit by a pitch last week, while Dustin Pedroia has missed the first two games of this series after being hit in the ribs by a pitch Sunday.

Farrell said "the intent is to have" Moreland in the lineup Wednesday against Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy.

"With a left-hander (Matt Strahm) going (Tuesday) we needed another right-handed bat," Farrell said of starting Travis. "That's what precipitated, along with Mitch's condition. What it means going forward; we'll see how the lineup shakes out."

The Red Sox have moved into sole possession of first place in the American League East for the first time this season, a half-game in front of the slumping Yankees, who have lost seven in a row.

With third baseman Pablo Sandoval going back on the disabled list Tuesday with an ear infection, Marrero will likely get the majority of the time at third. The Red Sox are 16-8 when he starts this year. He made 18 straight starts at third from May 13-June 1 when Sandoval was on the disabled list with a knee injury. The Red Sox are 3-0 when Marrero starts at second base.

Marrero went 2-for-2 with a double, walk, sacrifice fly and scored two runs Tuesday. Travis went 1-for-5 with a double and RBI.

The Royals had won eight of nine before losing to Red Sox ace Chris Sale on Tuesday. They fell two games below .500 and have not been at .500 since starting the season 7-7

"My focus is just to get back to .500," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "I just take it day-to-day. We've got so far to go."

Kennedy (1-6, 5.03 ERA) will try to get the Royals within a game of .500 when he starts Wednesday. Kennedy, who won his last start in Anaheim, has not won at Kauffman Stadium since Aug. 20. He is 0-5 with a 4.61 ERA in 10 home starts since.

Kennedy is making his fourth career start against the Red Sox. He is 1-1 with a 5.29 ERA against them. He picked up the victory last August 26 at Fenway Park, going 5 1/3 innings in a 6-3 triumph.

The Red Sox counter with left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who is 6-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 13 starts. He has a 3.03 ERA in his past six starts with 38 strikeouts and 10 walks in 32 2/3 innings.

Pomeranz has made only one career relief appearance against the Royals. That was June 27, 2015, while with Oakland. He got two outs, gave up a hit and walked one.