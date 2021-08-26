Red Sox recall Jarren Duran, place Hunter Renfroe on bereavement list
Prior to Thursday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox have made a pair of roster moves.
The team announced it has placed slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the bereavement list and recalled outfield Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester, just two days after demoting the struggling rookie.
Prior to tonight’s game against the Minnesota Twins, the #RedSox placed OF Hunter Renfroe on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List.
To fill Renfroe’s spot on the active major league roster, OF Jarren Duran was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.
There was no immediate timetable for when Renfroe would return. He has been one of the team's top offensive players in August with 10 home runs -- including a pair in Tuesday's series opener vs. Minnesota -- to go along with a 1.027 OPS over 78 at-bats this month.
Duran had hit .221 with two homers and eight runs batted in over 86 at-bats in his initial go-round with the big league club.
Boston, which lost 9-6 Wednesday night in 10 innings, has lost 16 of its last 25 games overall.