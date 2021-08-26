Red Sox recall Jarren Duran, place Hunter Renfroe on bereavement list

Sox call up Duran, place Renfroe on bereavement list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Prior to Thursday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox have made a pair of roster moves.

The team announced it has placed slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the bereavement list and recalled outfield Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester, just two days after demoting the struggling rookie.

To fill Renfroe’s spot on the active major league roster, OF Jarren Duran was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 26, 2021

There was no immediate timetable for when Renfroe would return. He has been one of the team's top offensive players in August with 10 home runs -- including a pair in Tuesday's series opener vs. Minnesota -- to go along with a 1.027 OPS over 78 at-bats this month.

Duran had hit .221 with two homers and eight runs batted in over 86 at-bats in his initial go-round with the big league club.

Boston, which lost 9-6 Wednesday night in 10 innings, has lost 16 of its last 25 games overall.