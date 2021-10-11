Red Sox and Rays reveal lineups for ALDS Game 4 at Fenway Park

Red Sox and Rays reveal lineups for ALDS Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Rays won 100 games and the American League East title this season, but they are facing elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Red Sox took a 2-1 series lead Sunday night at Fenway Park when catcher Christian Vazquez hit a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 13th inning. Vazquez's blast came soon after a bizarre ground-rule double call cost the Rays at least one run in the top of the 13th inning.

Vazquez did not start Game 3 but he will be in the lineup to begin Game 4. He'll play catcher and bat eighth. That's the only lineup change Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made entering Monday night's matchup.

The Red Sox also will send left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. His most recent outing was Game 1 of the series, and he lasted only five outs before being pulled.

The last time the Red Sox won a clinching ALDS game at home was 2008. Will it happen again Monday night?

Here are the official Game 4 lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX

Kyle Schwarber, 1B Kike Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF J.D. Martinez, DH Hunter Renfroe, RF Christian Vazquez, C Christian Arroyo, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

TAMPA BAY RAYS

Randy Arozarena, RF Wander Franco, SS Brandon Lowe, 2B Nelson Cruz, DH Jordan Luplow, 1B Yandy Diaz, 3B Austin Meadows, LF Mike Zunino, C Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Collin McHugh, RHP