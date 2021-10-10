Red Sox and Rays reveal lineups for pivotal ALDS Game 3 at Fenway Park

Red Sox and Rays reveal lineups for pivotal ALDS Game 3 at Fenway originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have all the momentum in their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and Nathan Eovaldi will try to keep it going Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox have returned to Fenway Park for Game 3 after their offense smashed five home runs in a 14-6 victory Friday night in Tampa Bay.

Eovaldi's last start was the AL Wild Card Game against the rival New York Yankees, and he gave up only one earned run over 5 1/3 innings as the Red Sox cruised to a 6-2 victory. Eovaldi has a 1.62 career postseason ERA in seven appearances. He went 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA versus the Rays during the regular season.

The Red Sox got designated hitter J.D. Martinez back in the lineup for Game 2 after he missed the series opener with an ankle injury. Martinez went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Friday night, and he's back in the lineup Sunday.

Here are the Game 3 lineups and starting pitchers for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX

Kyle Schwarber, 1B Kike Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Alex Verdugo, LF J.D. Martinez, DH Hunter Renfroe, RF Kevin Plawecki, C Christian Arroyo, 2B

Nathan Eovali, RHP

TAMPA BAY RAYS

Brandon Lowe, 2B Wander Franco, SS Austin Meadows, LF Nelson Cruz, DH Ji-Man Choi, 1B Randy Arozarena, RF Kevin Kiermaier, CF Mike Zunino, C Joey Wendle, 3B

Drew Rasmussen, RHP