Red Sox rally past Mariners in extras for key series win

Sep. 16—Coming to Seattle mired in his worst slump since joining the Red Sox, Kyle Schwarber broke out in a big way on Tuesday night when he delivered the game-winning hit with the bases loaded.

Needless to say, Schwarber was the last player Seattle wanted to see Wednesday when the bases were loaded in the top of the 10th.

Boston's big trade deadline acquisition came through again, striking with a two-run single to blow the game open in what wound up being a 9-4 extra innings victory. The Red Sox scored six times in the top of the 10th, tallying five hits plus two walks while scoring on a passed ball, a J.D. Martinez RBI single, Schwarber's two-run knock and a two-run double by Christian Vazquez.

With the win, Boston heads home with its first series win at Seattle since 2013. The Red Sox also dealt a serious blow to a fellow Wild Card contender and kept pace with the Toronto Blue Jays, with whom Boston remains tied atop the American League Wild Card standings.

The 10th inning eruption came after the Red Sox struggled all afternoon against Seattle's pitching. The Red Sox took a 3-0 lead early, getting a solo home run from Hunter Renfroe in the first before scoring twice more in the second on a Kevin Plawecki ground out and an RBI double by Jose Iglesias.

But after that, starter Marco Gonzales settled down and finished with three runs over six innings with three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. The Mariners, meanwhile, tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth against Red Sox starter Tanner Houck but could not touch the Red Sox bullpen the rest of the way.

Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.

