How are Red Sox prospects Bloom's acquired coming along?

Nov. 1—When Chaim Bloom took over as Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox, one of the first orders of business was to tear down the roster to help shore up the organization's barren farm system. Since then Bloom has brought in dozens of prospects through trades, some of whom the team hopes will make an impact on the big league roster down the road. How are those players doing so far? Here's where everyone stands after the 2021 season, including their age as of Oct. 31.

Mookie Betts

Alex Verdugo, OF, 25: The prize of the Mookie Betts trade. Verdugo has established himself as a future building block and fan favorite for the Red Sox in first two seasons with the club. He batted .289 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI and posted an impressive .321 average against righties.

Jeter Downs, SS, 23: Highly touted shortstop struggled in first season at Triple-A, batting .190 with a .606 OPS in 99 games. Finished season strong and has dominated the Arizona Fall League, posting five home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.274 OPS in first nine games. Ranked No. 5 by SoxProspects.com.

Connor Wong, C, 24: Served as No. 3 catcher for Red Sox, playing in six games while spending significant time with club as reserve. Played 50 games at Triple-A and batted .256 with .731 OPS. Ranked No. 16 by SoxProspects.com.

Andrew Benintendi

Franchy Cordero, 1B/OF, 27: Played 48 games with Red Sox and struggled badly. Batted .189 with .497 OPS and -0.7 Wins Above Replacement, all among worst on team. Designated for assignment during playoffs and now off 40-man roster. Remains with organization in Worcester.

Josh Winckowski, RHP, 23: Emerged as one of team's top pitching prospects. Went 8-3 with 4.14 ERA in 100 innings at Double-A Portland and finished strong with 2.25 ERA in two starts at Triple-A down stretch. Currently pitching in Arizona Fall League. Ranked No. 14 by SoxProspects.com.

Story continues

Grant Gambrell, RHP, 23: Struggled in limited action with High-A Greenville, going 1-6 with 7.16 ERA in 32.2 innings over eight starts. Ranked No. 51 by SoxProspects.com.

Freddy Valdez, RF, 19: Batted .229 in 31 games of rookie ball in the Florida Complex League. Ranked No. 55 by SoxProspects.com.

Luis de la Rosa, RHP, 19: Pitched well in Florida Complex League, posting 3.04 ERA in 26.2 innings. Boasts advanced command for his age but velocity tops out around 90 mph. Ranked No. 53 by SoxProspects.com.

Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree

Nick Pivetta, RHP, 28: Came to Boston with three years of big league experience and an underwhelming track record as starting pitcher. Has figured things out since arriving in Boston and served as crucial member of starting rotation in 2021. Went 9-8 with 4.53 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 155 innings and had 2.63 ERA in 13.2 innings during playoffs.

Connor Seabold, RHP, 25: One of Boston's top pitching prospects and a contender to earn spot on big league staff next spring. Missed time with elbow inflammation but posted 3.50 ERA in 54 innings at Triple-A over second half. Made emergency start with Red Sox on Sept. 11, allowing two runs over three innings against White Sox. Currently pitching in Arizona Fall League. Ranked No. 8 by SoxProspects.com.

Mitch Moreland

Hudson Potts, INF, 23: Batted .217 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI in 78 games at Double-A. Ranked No. 50 by SoxProspects.com.

Jeisson Rosario, CF, 22: Batted .232 in 98 games at Double-A. Currently playing in Dominican Winter League. Ranked No. 45 by SoxProspects.com.

Jeffrey Springs and Chris Mazza

Ronaldo Hernandez, C, 23: Enjoyed great season at Double-A, batting .280 with 16 home runs, 53 RBI and .825 OPS over 92 games in Portland. Called up to Triple-A and batted .333 in seven games. Ranked No. 24 by SoxProspects.com.

Nick Sogard, INF, 24: Batted .279 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI in 62 games at High-A Greenville. Batted .263 in 18 games at Double-A. Unranked by SoxProspects.com.

Other Notable Deals

Jacob Wallace, RHP, 23: Acquired in Kevin Pillar deal, Wallace boasts 96-98 mph fastball and potentially elite slider. Former Methuen High and UConn great projects as possible big league reliever. Posted 5.92 ERA in 48.2 innings at High-A Greenville. Ranked No. 41 by SoxProspects.com.

Christian Koss, INF, 23: Acquired for minor league lefty Yoan Aybar, Koss has made strong impression at High-A Greenville, batting .271 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI in 104 games. Currently playing in Arizona Fall League and is ranked No. 33 by SoxProspects.com.

Victor Santos, RHP, 21: Acquired for minor league infielder C.J. Chatham, Santos is an intriguing pitching prospect who posted 2.58 ERA in 45.1 innings at Double-A Portland. Ranked No. 31 by SoxProspects.com.

Frank German, RHP, 24: Perhaps steal of the list, German was acquired alongside key setup man Adam Ottavino from the Yankees for essentially nothing. Fastball tops out at 98 mph. Posted 5.12 ERA over 84.1 innings at Double-A Portland. Ranked No. 48 by SoxProspects.com.