Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer turns heads with three-home-run week

Highlights: Top Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is lighting it up in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The arrow is pointing up for the Boston Red Sox -- in the majors and in the minors.

The big-league club has won nine of its last 11 games to move to 32-29 after a slow start. Meanwhile, highly-touted prospect Marcelo Mayer is living up to the hype in his second year with the organization.

The 19-year-old shortstop, whom the Red Sox selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, blasted his fourth home run of the season Sunday for Single-A affiliate Salem while breaking up the Charleston RiverDogs' no-hit bid.

Mayer's blast was his third home run in his last five games. He's racked up seven hits and six RBIs in that span while adding a pair of doubles for 18 total bases in 22 at-bats.

Marcelo Mayer ties it up for the @salemredsox!



The top @RedSox prospect swats his 2nd roundtripper of the season. pic.twitter.com/xzXnPddq5w — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 8, 2022

Hello. Goodbye!



In the top of the first, No. 1 @RedSox prospect Marcelo Mayer leaves the yard for the @salemredsox. pic.twitter.com/meUJtrzENN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 9, 2022

Mayer now boasts a .957 OPS through 27 games with Salem -- fourth-best in the Carolina League among hitters with at least 90 at-bats -- and is hitting .324 with eight stolen bases.

This level of production shouldn't be surprising; Mayer was widely considered one of the best all-around players in the 2021 draft with the ability to hit for average and power. But it's still very encouraging to see Mayer putting up these kinds of numbers at just 19 years old after he hit .275 for the Florida Complex League Red Sox last season.

Red Sox fans likely will have to wait at least a few more years to see Mayer at the major-league level, but he's certainly on the fast track.