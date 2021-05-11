Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran crushes two homers for WooSox

WATCH: Jarren Duran crushes two homers for WooSox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarren Duran is on fire for the WooSox.

The Red Sox' top outfield prospect crushed two home runs in Tuesday's home opener at Polar Park. You can watch both of them below:

Another dinger for Duran! pic.twitter.com/DV1mZkKjMM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 11, 2021

After a slow start to the season, Duran has found his stride. The 24-year-old speedster's second homer of the day makes him 8-for-16 with three homers over his last four games with Worcester.

If Duran stays hot, he'll make it difficult for the Boston Red Sox to keep him down in Triple-A. His blend of speed and power could provide a boost to the bottom of the lineup, which has struggled to this point in the season.