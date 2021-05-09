Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran crushes first Triple-A home run

WATCH: Sox prospect Jarren Duran destroys first Triple-A homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarren Duran has finally flipped the switch.

The Boston Red Sox' 24-year-old outfield prospect was ice-cold to start his 2021 campaign with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, going hitless in his first three games (0-for-11).

But Duran broke out of his slump Friday with a 3-for-4 effort, then followed that up Saturday with a 3-for-5 performance that included an absolute bomb for his first Triple-A home run.

Check out Duran's impressive solo shot in the fifth inning against the Trenton Thunder:

That ball got out in a hurry.

Duran's 6-for-9 stretch is an encouraging sign for the third-ranked prospect in Boston's system, per MLB.com. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound outfielder showcased impressive power this winter by blasting two homers while winning MVP Puerto Rican winter league finals, and he also boasts above-average speed.

Duran has been touted as a center field prospect but has played left and right field in the minors, as well. If Franchy Cordero (.179 through 26 games) continues to struggle, perhaps Duran will get a shot at the major league level sometime this summer.