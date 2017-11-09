Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies due to complications during cancer treatment

Red Sox catching prospect Daniel Flores has died due to complications during treatment for cancer, the Red Sox announced on Wednesday. According to a tweet from Victor Gomez, translated by Max Wildstein of The Sporting News, Flores was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer.

In a statement, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said, “Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel’s tragic passing. To see the life of a young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel’s family.”

Flores, 17, was signed out of Venezuela this past July with a $3.1 million bonus. MLB Pipeline ranked the switch-hitting catcher as the fifth-best prospect in Boston’s system, estimating his arrival in the major leagues for 2022. Scouts praised him for his defense.

