Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies after complications during cancer treatment

BOSTON - Daniel Flores, one of the newest and youngest members of the Red Sox organization, died on Wednesday because of complications during treatment for cancer. He was 17.

Flores, a switch-hitting catcher, was considered by Baseball America and MLB.com to be the second best international amateur available overall in this year's class.

The Red Sox gave him a $3.1 million signing bonus in July as a 16-year-old. Flores' birthday was Oct. 20.

"Every member of our organization who got to know Daniel absolutely loved him," Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero said in a team statement. "He was energetic, hard-working, and genuinely selfless, always with a smile on his face. He cared for his teammates and was a natural leader.

"I'm at a loss for words today. Daniel was an impressive young man with limitless potential, and his life was cut far too short. My condolences go out to Daniel's mother and sister. Though with us for a short time, Daniel will always be a part of the Red Sox family."

Baseball America's Ben Badler wrote that Flores was the best catcher on the international market since Gary Sanchez signed with the Yankees in 2009.

Flores did not get a chance to play in any minor league games for the Sox stateside.

"Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel's tragic passing," Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "To see the life of young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel's family."