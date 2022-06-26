Red Sox prospect Connor Seabold to start Monday vs. Blue Jays

Red Sox prospect to start Monday's series opener vs. Blue Jays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of roster moves before heading to Toronto for a three-game series vs. the Blue Jays.

With right-hander Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran ineligible to travel to Canada due to their vaccination status, the team promoted pitching prospect Connor Seabold and infielder Yolmer Sanchez from Triple-A Worcester. Seabold will get the start for Monday's series opener, manager Alex Cora confirmed after Sunday's win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Through 11 starts this season with the WooSox, Seabold is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. The right-hander is the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization, per MLB Pipeline. He made his MLB debut last season, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in three innings of work.

Sanchez, a Gold Glove award winner with the Chicago White Sox in 2019, is hitting .253 with eight homers and 29 RBI in 68 games this season with Wocester. Cora says Sanchez likely will replace Trevor Story in the lineup for the series finale as the second baseman will get a scheduled day off.

First pitch for Monday's series opener at Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.