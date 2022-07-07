How Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books.

The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two.

Bello's first MLB strikeout came on a 97 mph fastball to Francisco Mejia in the second inning.

The hard-throwing right-hander allowed one run in the first inning and three in the third. He finished with 79 pitches, 45 of them for strikes. It wasn't a dominant outing as we've seen from him in the minors, but there were glimpses of his electric stuff as he hovered around 96 and 97 mph with his sinkers and four-seam fastballs.

Manager Alex Cora has not yet indicated whether Bello will stick around with the major-league club, but the expectation is he will be sent back down to get more experience in Triple-A Worcester. Regardless of the rocky debut, it undoubtedly was a night the youngster won't forget.