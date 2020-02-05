Red Sox' projected lineup, starting rotation after Mookie Betts trade

The Boston Red Sox need a new leadoff hitter.

That's one very simple takeaway from Tuesday's stunning news that the Red Sox are sending superstar outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a three-team blockbuster.

Boston reportedly gets two players in return: outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers and pitching prospect Brusdal Graterol from the Minnesota Twins. (More on them here.)

And while losing Betts will sting for Red Sox fans, there's still a 2020 season to play: Pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers for spring training next Tuesday.

As Sox fans come to grips with Life after Mookie, here's a look at the lineup the team's (still-unknown) manager may roll out on Opening Day:

Here's the 2020 projected lineup for the Red Sox. Not looking too hot:



1. Not Mookie Betts

2. Not Mookie Betts

3. Not Mookie Betts

4. Not Mookie Betts

5. Not Mookie Betts

6. Not Mookie Betts

7. Not Mookie Betts

8. Not Mookie Betts

9. Not Mookie Betts



















— QuashTag ⚾️ (@QuashTagGaming) February 5, 2020

Just kidding. Let's try that again:

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Michael Chavis/Jose Peraza, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

















Benintendi likely will replace Betts in the leadoff spot, while Devers and Bogaerts -- who should be Boston's two best players in 2020 -- could flip between the second and third slots.

Verdugo moved around the Dodgers' lineup in 2019 but hit sixth in 24 of the 106 games he played last season and would benefit from the protection of Martinez and Moreland ahead of him.

Betts is a massive loss at the top of the lineup, but this starting nine still should score plenty of runs in 2020 after tallying 901 runs (fourth in MLB) last season.

The Red Sox' pitching is a bit more suspect. Here's the projected starting rotation without Price in the fold:

Chris Sale, LHP

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

Martin Perez, LHP

TBD









That's right: The Sox currently don't have a legitimate fifth starter, as Graterol likely will begin his tenure in either the minor leagues or the bullpen.

Hector Velazquez could be an occasional spot starter, while Chaim Bloom also could take a page from his old Tampa Bay Rays club and roll with an "opener" every fifth game.

