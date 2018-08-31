Red Sox President Dave Dombrowski says team is standing pat at waiver wire deadline

In an email to MassLive's Chris Cotillo late Friday afternoon, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said he does not expect to make any moves before Friday night's waiver-wire trade deadline.

Dave Dombrowski said via email that he doesn't expect the Red Sox to make any additions before midnight. Things could change, but expectation at this hour is that the Sox will stand pat. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 31, 2018

If there is a weak spot for the MLB wins leader, it is in the bullpen, where a number of relievers have had a forgettable August -- including Matt Barnes, whose ERA for the month is 9.68. But they have no made any moves to acquire a pitcher since snagging starting Nathan Eovaldi before the July 31 trade deadline.

Rosters expand Saturday, however, which means a few arms could be called up to audition for a postseason role.

