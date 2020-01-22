These Red Sox players made Baseball America's new top 100 prospects ranking

The Boston Red Sox don't have one of Major League Baseball's best farm systems, and that was evident in Baseball America's latest ranking of the sport's top 100 prospects entering the 2020 season.

The Red Sox have just two prospects in the top 100.

One of Boston's rivals in the American League East, the Tampa Bay Rays, lead all teams with eight prospects in the top 100. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom played a major role in building the Rays' farm system before he was hired by Boston in October.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

The Red Sox prospect pool has taken a hit in recent years as a result of trades to acquire veteran players. It was the right move, too, as the Sox won the 2018 World Series and also made postseason appearances in 2016 and 2017. Now, it's time to rebuild the homegrown talent pool.

Here's a quick recap of Boston's two prospects in Baseball America's top 100.

No. 70: Triston Casas, 1B

Casas was Boston's first-round draft pick in 2018. He batted .256 with 20 home runs and 81 RBI in 120 games of Single-A baseball in 2019. Baseball America projects his Red Sox debut will come in 2022. He certainly has the size of a major leaguer, though.



Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas says he has grown an inch and gained 10 pounds this offseason, making the 20-year-old an imposing 6-5, 255. — John Tomase (@jtomase) January 16, 2020

No. 75: Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Baseball America projects Dalbec, who was a fourth-round draft pick by Boston in 2016, to make his Fenway Park debut this coming season. The publication also praised Dalbec's power at the plate and defense in the field. He batted .239 with 27 home runs and 73 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A last season. Dalbec should begin the season in Pawtucket, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the majors relatively soon. Rafael Devers has established himself as Boston's third baseman of the present and future, but Dalbec also could play left field if needed.



Story continues

These Red Sox players made Baseball America's new top 100 prospects ranking originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston