Red Sox players in awe of Rockies' Nolan Arenado: 'I had chills'

Being in the American League, the Boston Red Sox don't get to see the Colorado Rockies all that often. But when they do, they enjoy getting a front-row seat to the Nolan Arenado show.

Since entering the league in 2013, Arenado has made a name for himself as one of the best all-around players in baseball. The 28-year-old recently became the first third baseman in MLB history with five consecutive seasons of 30+ homers or 100+ RBI. He's also earned a Gold Glove award in each of his first six seasons in the big leagues and looks well on his way to making it seven straight.

To see why Arenado will need to invest in a new trophy case to fit the rest of his Gold Glove awards, look no further than the clip below from Wednesday night's game:

Nolan's 8/28 Highlight Reel > Most Players' Career Highlight Reel pic.twitter.com/wPJOlFuPWL — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 29, 2019

The guy is a wizard.

The Red Sox were left with that same impression following their two-game set in Colorado. According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, several Sox players raved about the Rockies superstar including 22-year-old third baseman Rafael Devers, who "had chills watching him."

Several of the Red Sox players, without being asked, brought up how impressed the were with Nolan Arenado, who had a monster series at the plate and at third base.



"He does everything," Rafael Devers said. "I had chills watching him."



— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 29, 2019

To go along with the web gems above, Arenado went 5-for-10 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, and three RBI vs. Boston.

Needless to say, the Rockies have to be feeling pretty good about locking up the face of their franchise with an eight-year, $260 million contract back in February. The Red Sox aren't hurting at the third base position either, as Devers has enjoyed a monster season of his own and looks like he'll be a key contributor for many years to come.

