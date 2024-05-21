Red Sox play the Rays leading series 1-0

Boston Red Sox (24-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (25-24, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 14-13 at home and 25-24 overall. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .311.

Boston has a 14-11 record in road games and a 24-24 record overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Rays lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with nine home runs while slugging .509. Yandy Diaz is 14-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs while slugging .540. Connor Wong is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

