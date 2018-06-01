Drellich: Why the Red Sox finally put Mookie Betts on the DL

HOUSTON - Just before he missed a sixth straight game, Mookie Betts went to the disabled list, a move the Red Sox tried to avoid for perhaps too long.

Shortly before first pitch Friday night at Minute Maid Park, the Sox announced Betts went to the 10-day disabled list with a left abdominal strain.

Regardless of a trip to the DL for Betts, the Sox were going to play Friday's game with two players unavailable. Both Betts and Pedroia (left knee soreness) were out of the lineup and not expected to come in off the bench. A replacement player for Betts on the roster wasn't to be available until Saturday.

The point to DL'ing Betts on Friday, then, was that he can now potentially come back sooner and the Sox can have some help on the bench while he heals. With the 10-day DL, a player can be retroactively listed for three days. Betts is listed on the DL retroactive to Tuesday, May 29, and can return Friday, June 8, at the earliest.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora hasn't specified exactly what muscle Betts has injured. Cora has also said that if it were September, Betts would be playing.

There was no aggravation to Betts' injury before the game, a baseball source said. The Sox just felt it was the smartest move.

In hindsight, the Sox would have been better off putting Betts on the disabled list immediately when he first was scratched from the lineup last weekend. Before Friday's game - and before the DL move was made - Cora explained how that choice is usually made.

"You have to trust the player, that's the most important thing," Cora said. "With him, obviously, with Mookie, we trusted him a few times early in the season and when we said he was going to be ready he was ready. Probably it's taking longer than expected, but I think him moving around yesterday, doing soft toss and now hitting, I do feel it's going to be sooner rather than later, and we'll stay away."

As long as Betts and Pedroia are out - and particularly during the period they are both out - the question becomes how well the Sox can keep up their high-scoring pace. The team's choice to let Hanley Ramirez go was layered, but part of the risk involved in moving on from Ramirez wasthinning the team's depth. Ramirez was officially released on Friday, making him a free agent. But he wouldn't be a bad option to slot in now until the Sox regain some health. (Injuries cannot be predicted, of course, but that's why depth matters.)

If you're wondering why the Red Sox didn't have a player ready to go in place of Betts on Friday night, being on the road doesn't help. A taxi-squad player is allowed for only one day in a circumstance when a trip to the DL for a player is likely. So, unless the Sox felt Thursday night or Friday morning there was a high likelihood Betts was going to go to the DL, they couldn't just have someone hanging around indefinitely.

(But, it does seem like a little more foresight in this situation could have allowed a replacement player to be on hand: for example, had they made Friday a firm deadline for themselves ahead of time.)

Pedroia, meanwhile, was recuperating on Friday. He was scratched from Thursday's lineup.

"He's staying inside," Cora said. "Yesterday he was down, not only physically, but you could see it. For everything that he went through and the rehab, and for how good he was feeling, all of a sudden that happens. But at the same time they've been telling him, our medical staff, that there's going to be some bad days, and it happened. It happened probably quicker than what we really wanted, of course. But he's a big part of what we're trying to accomplish. We know what he brings to the table. So, we'll make sure he's healthy."

