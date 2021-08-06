Red Sox place Jarren Duran on COVID-19 related injured list

Red Sox place Duran on COVID-19 IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday they have placed rookie outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 related injured list.

Duran tested negative for the virus multiple times, per The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. He was placed on the COVID-19 IL due to his symptoms.

As a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled infielder Jonathan Arauz from Triple-A Worcester.

The #RedSox today placed outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 Related Injured List.



To fill Duran’s spot on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled infielder Jonathan Araúz from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 6, 2021

Per Jarren Duran’s agent, Barret Arthur, Duran has had multiple negative tests for COVID-19. His placement on the COVID-19 injury list, as of now, is based purely on symptoms. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 6, 2021

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes recently missed a game after being placed on the COVID-19 related IL, but he was activated the following day after not turning in a positive test. Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Barnes and Duran's situations are similar.

The Red Sox will begin a four-game series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.