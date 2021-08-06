Breaking News:

Kevin Durant will reportedly sign 4-year, $198 million extension with Nets

Red Sox place Jarren Duran on COVID-19 related injured list

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Red Sox place Duran on COVID-19 IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday they have placed rookie outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 related injured list.

Duran tested negative for the virus multiple times, per The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. He was placed on the COVID-19 IL due to his symptoms.

As a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled infielder Jonathan Arauz from Triple-A Worcester.

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes recently missed a game after being placed on the COVID-19 related IL, but he was activated the following day after not turning in a positive test. Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Barnes and Duran's situations are similar.

The Red Sox will begin a four-game series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

