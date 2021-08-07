Red Sox place J.D. Martinez on COVID-19 related IL, Connor Wong recalled

Sox place Martinez on COVID-19 related IL, Wong recalled originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox announced several roster moves before Saturday's doubleheader versus the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The Sox have placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19 related injured list. Boston called up catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester to replace Martinez on the active roster.

Martinez is hitting .284 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI and a .350 on-base percentage in 104 games for the Red Sox this year.

The other move the Red Sox made Saturday was appointing pitcher Tanner Houck as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader.

The Red Sox placed outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 related injury list on Friday.

The Sox have lost seven of their last eight games entering Saturday. They've fallen 2.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East division race as a result.